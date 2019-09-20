MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in Tejas fighter

Published: Sep 20, 2019, 10:18 IST | Agencies

After the 30-minute sortie, the defence minister said he chose the aircraft because it was built indigenously and described the flying experience as thrilling

Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in Tejas fighter
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh waves to the media from the co-pilotâ€™s seat. Pic/ AFP

Bengaluru: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft from HAL airport in Bengaluru, becoming the first defence minister to fly in the indigenously-built light combat aircraft (LCA). After the 30-minute sortie, the defence minister said he chose the aircraft because it was built indigenously and described the flying experience as thrilling. "Flight very smooth, comfortable, I was thrilled. It was one of the most memorable events of my life," said the 68-year-old Singh after alighting from the aircraft.

"This is an indigenous plane. So, it came naturally to me to fly in Tejas and experience the flying. It was also to check under what conditions do our fighter pilots fly these aircraft. This is why I flew in this aircraft," the minister said. "I want to congratulate HAL, DRDO and several agencies concerned. We have reached a level where we can export fighter planes across the world...Countries in Southeast Asia have shown interest in purchasing Tejas aircraft," he said.

An official said the minister also "controlled" and flew the aircraft for around two minutes. However, Singh said he was following orders. "But those two minutes were memorable," he said. "Special thanks to AVM, N Tiwari, who is also the Project Director, National Flight Test Centre, ADA (Aeronautical Development Agency) for the sortie," he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

rajnath singhindian armynational news

IAF Chief flies indigenous Tejas fighter aircraft

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
SUNDAY MID-DAY: BOOK A COPY
The only weekend paper made-to-order for Mumbai

The only weekend paper made-to-order for Mumbai