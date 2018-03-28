Rajnath Singh: BJP will get clear majority in Karnataka polls

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said "BJP will get a clear majority in the upcoming elections in Karnataka. No divisive politics will work this time."



Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will get 'a clear majority' in the southern state. "BJP will get a clear majority in the upcoming elections in Karnataka. No divisive politics will work this time," the minister told ANI outside Parliament House.

Singh's comment comes after dates for Karnataka Assembly elections were announced by the Election Commission of India today. The elections for the 224 assembly seats will be held on May 12, and the results will be declared on May 15. While the Congress party is trying to retain power in Karnataka, the BJP is pulling all stops to wrestle the southern state into its fold.

