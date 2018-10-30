Rajnath Singh calls for fast-tracking paramilitary forces' recruitment

national

Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday reviewed the vacancy position and recruitment procedure in various paramilitary forces and called for fast-tracking the recruitment.

The Minister recommended this in his meeting with the Director Generals of various paramilitary forces including the Delhi Police Commissioner.

"During the meeting, the vacancy position, various issues related to direct recruitment and promotion to different posts in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Delhi Police were discussed.

"While taking stock of the vacancy position and recruitment procedure of the CAPFs, Union Home Minister called for initiation of special mechanisms for reducing delays and fast-tracking the recruitment activities in a time-bound manner," a statement from the Home Ministry said.

Singh also directed the chiefs to process the departmental promotions "at the earliest".

