Rajnath Singh calls on Mongolia PM Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh; holds bilateral talks

The home minister is on a three-day visit to Mongolia to further strengthen bilateral relations and security cooperation

Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday called on Prime Minister of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh and discussed with him a wide range of bilateral issues including border management, disaster management and cyber security.

The home minister is on a three-day visit to Mongolia to further strengthen bilateral relations and security cooperation.

"Had a wonderful meeting with Prime Minister of Mongolia Mr. @UKhurelsukh today. We discussed a wide range of issues including border management, disaster management & cyber security. Hope these deliberations add to our efforts in deepening India-Mongolia bilateral relations," Singh said in a tweet.

Earlier today, Singh attended the 'Mini Naadam' festival organised in the rural areas of Ulaanbaatar.

"It was an impressive show of traditional sports and culture in Mongolia," he said.

He also visited the 'Ger' of a Nomadic Tribe family in Mongolia.

"These people are extremely hospitable in nature. I'm thankful to their warmth and hospitality," Singh said in another tweet.

Yesterday, Mongolia broke ground for the construction of the landlocked country's first oil refinery with the help of a USD 1 billion loan from India which Singh described as an important milestone in the bilateral ties.

Mongolia is seen as an important strategic partner of India and New Delhi wants to realise the huge potential of bilateral relations with Ulaanbaatar.

Modi had in 2015 visited Mongolia, the first-ever visit by an Indian prime minister.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was also in Mongolia in April this year where she discussed economic cooperation in infrastructure development, energy, services and information technology with her Mongolian counterpart.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates