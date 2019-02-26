Rajnath Singh defers Tripura programme after IAF strike

national

A Tripura Home department official said Singh was scheduled to lay the foundation stone through a video conference from Delhi

Rajnath Singh

Agartala: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday postponed the foundation stone laying programme for a BSF accommodation in Tripura as he was busy with the developments following the IAF's strike on terrorist training camps in Pakistan.

The facility is meant for the Border Security Force (BSF) troopers providing security at the Integrated Check Post along the India-Bangladesh frontiers in Akhaura, near Agartala.

"In view of the Home Minister's urgent busy schedule in Delhi following the IAF's strike in Pakistan, the programme has been deferred," an official of Tripura's Home department said.

Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said: "I salute the courage and valour of our fearless armed forces."

