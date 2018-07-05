Rajnath Singh: Farmers to earn 50 percent profit over cost of production
Addressing the media, Union Minister Rajnath Singh said the cabinet had taken the "historic" decision to provide relief to distressed farmers, as it would have "positive impact" on the economy
The Union Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Wednesday approved Minimum Support Price (MSP) for summer-sown crops for the year 2018-19, which will provide farmers a profit of 50 per cent or more over the cost of production.
Addressing the media, Union Minister Rajnath Singh said the cabinet had taken the "historic" decision to provide relief to distressed farmers, as it would have "positive impact" on the economy. He said that the Commission of Agricultural Costs and Production (CACP) had fixed input cost for major monsoon crop paddy at Rs 1,166 per quintal and the government had added 50 per cent profit, which would make the MSP Rs 1,750 per quintal this year — a steep increase of Rs 200 from Rs 1,550 last year.
The MSP for 'Grade A' variety of paddy would be Rs 1,770 per quintal while it will be Rs 2,430 per quintal for jowar – a year-on-year jump of Rs 730. He said the MSP would be based on 'A2 +FL' — one of the input cost concepts recommended by the Swaminathan Commission and the Central government would spend additional Rs 15,000 crore on account of the higher MSP.
Rajnath Singh said the MSP for bajra would be Rs 1,950 per quintal — return of about 97 per cent as the input cost calculated by the CACP was Rs 990 per quintal.
