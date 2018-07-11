Rajnath Singh institutes five Police Medals

All these medals will be minted and supplied by the Union Home Ministry and will be awarded each year by the central or state police force on the days fixed by them

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday instituted five Police Medals to promote professionalism and excellence in service and give recognition to that security personnel doing good work in stressful environment and in difficult areas.

These five medals -- Special Operation Medal, Police Antarik Suraksha Seva Padak, Asadharan Aasuchana Kushalta Padak, Utkrisht and Ati Utkrisht Seva Medals and Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation -- are non-cash awards and they will supplement and strengthen the existing award schemes in the state police forces and central police organizations and armed forces, a Home Ministry statement said.

All these medals will be minted and supplied by the Union Home Ministry and will be awarded each year by the central or state police force on the days fixed by them. A selection committee in every state or central police force will identify the awardees every year.

In case of the Special Operation Medal, Asadharan Aasuchana Medal and Investigation Medal, the names will be finalised by the Home Ministry based on recommendations made by states and Union Territories (UTs) and Central police organisations.

About 30 lakh police and security personnel are deployed by the state governments, UT administrations and the Central government throughout the country in wide ranging duties, according to Home Ministry's collated figures.

"The awards scheme by the government is aimed at recognising the good work, boosting morale and inspiring the Security personnel," the statement said.

It said that Special Operation Medal will be provided for participation in the successful conduct of operations of a significant nature, Police Antarik Suraksha Seva Padak for every two years of duty in Jammu and Kashmir, northeast and Left-Wing Extremism-affected districts of the country while Asadharan Aasuchana Kushalata Padak for those engaged in intelligence gathering for combating terrorism, militancy, insurgency and for acts of exceptional courage and skill in intelligence gathering.

Utkrisht and Ati Utkrisht Seva Medals will be awarded to police, security personnel and support staff such as Home Guards working in state police forces, paramilitary forces, Central police organisations, Assam Rifles, National Security Guards, National Disaster Response Force, Home Guards and intelligence organizations. It will recognize the unblemished service, with professional excellence, in the past 15 years (Utkrisht Medal) and 25 years (Ati Utkrisht Medal).

The number of Utkrisht and Ati Utkrisht Seva Medals in any year shall, in no case exceed 1 per cent and 0.5 per cent respectively of the sanctioned strength of the police force or security agency.

Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation will be awarded to officers in Central investigation agencies, state or UT police force investigating agencies in recognition of their outstanding service in investigation. A scroll signed by the Union Home Minister will be awarded to each awardee along with the medal.

