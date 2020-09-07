Rajnath Singh, Iran minister Hatami discuss ways to bolster bilateral relations

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said he had a "very fruitful" meeting with his Iranian counterpart Brigadier General Amir Hatami and discussed ways to bolster bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional security issues, including the situation in Afghanistan.

Singh reached Tehran from Moscow on Saturday on a transit halt after concluding his three-day visit to Russia where he attended a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) defence ministers.

He also held bilateral talks with his counterparts from Russia, China and the Central Asian countries. "Had a very fruitful meeting with Iranian defence minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami in Tehran. We discussed regional security issues including Afghanistan and the issues of bilateral cooperation," Singh said in a tweet.

"Both the defence ministers discussed ways to take forward bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional security issues, including peace and stability in Afghanistan," Singh's office said in a separate tweet on the meeting held at the request of the Iranian defence minister.

The meeting between the two ministers took place in a "cordial and warm atmosphere," it said. Iranian Defence Minister Hatami and his Indian counterpart Singh held talks in Tehran on international, regional and bilateral issues, Iran's official Irna news agency reported on Sunday.

