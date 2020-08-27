Rajnath Singh launches mobile app for online training of NCC cadets

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched a mobile training application on Thursday that will assist in conducting countrywide online training of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets.

In view of the restrictions imposed by Covid-19, training of NCC cadets has been affected adversely as it is mostly contact based training.

"Since schools and colleges are not likely to open in near future, a need was felt that training to NCC cadets should be imparted utilising the digital medium," the Defence Ministry said.

Rajnath Singh also interacted with the NCC cadets through video conferencing during the launch of the application and also answered their questions.

In his address to the cadets, he said the app will be useful to them in digital learning and overcoming the difficulties posed by Covid-19 due to restrictions on direct physical interactions. But if one moves ahead with determination and self-confidence, he or she would be able to clear all hurdles and achieve success, he added.

The Defence Minister praised the contribution of more than one lakh NCC cadets who supported the frontline corona warriors by executing various tasks in the fight against the pandemic.

The Directorate General National Cadet Corps mobile training application aims at providing NCC cadets entire training material, syllabus, precis, training videos and frequently asked questions, on one platform.

The app has been made interactive by including a query option. By using this option, a cadet can post his question related to the training syllabus and the same will be answered by a panel of qualified instructors.

