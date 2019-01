Rajnath Singh: Nation first, people next and self is last for BJP

national

"We all know the truth that Andhra Pradesh's pride relies on the nation and nation's pride relies on Andhra Pradesh. If we cannot secure the pride of every state then we cannot protect the pride of our nation," he added

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh): Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) works on the motto of the nation first, people next and self last, said Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday, adding that not political interest but public interest matters to his party.

Addressing a public rally at Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of death anniversary of N T Rama Rao, Singh said: "BJP works on the motto of the nation first, people next and self is last. One thing that matters the most to our party is public, not political interest. All schemes of our government were formed after considering each and every section of the society."

Praising the efforts of Telugu Desam Party's founder-president N T Rama Rao, the Union Home Minister asserted: "NT Rama Rao was not only a legendary figure in Andhra Pradesh but he was the pride of the nation. He was a national hero. Today on his death anniversary, I want to tell him that all his dream would be fulfiled under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP will protect the pride of both Andhra Pradesh and the nation."

Rajnath further attacked Congress for not giving due respect to NT Rama Rao. "Congress wanted to end the politics of NT Rama Rao. Congress had dishonoured NTR, who gave away his life for the making of Congress. After his death, Congress didn't even allow his body to enter congress party office for his last rite."

"What Congress couldn't achieve in the last 50-55 years, BJP managed to achieve in the last four and a half years, ours is the fastest growing economy in the world today. Just in four years, India has reached at sixth position from ninth in the world's top 10 fastest growing economy countries. The day is not very far when India will compete with China, Russia and the US to become part of the top 3 fastest growing economy countries," he asserted.

Stressing on the politics of coalition, which has become a debating topic ahead of 2019 general elections, Singh said: "BJP is continuing on the lines of 'Gathbandhan Dharma' (Alliance practice) since the time of Atal Ji. Though we have received a full majority in the parliament, Gathbandhan Dharma is not a political compulsion for us but it has become a political commitment for our government in order to take the country ahead on the path of development."

"The first person from Congress, who made a successful coalition government, was P V Narasimha Rao, who was born in a small village near Karimnagar. The coalition government was run by Narasimha Rao, not by the Nehru-Gandhi family. It was a result of 1991 economic reforms that India has witnessed progress and now that trend is being by followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.

