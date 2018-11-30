Rajnath Singh: No development took place in Telangana under TRS

national

Attacking the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government in Telangana, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday and said that no development took place in the state after its bifurcation from Andhra Pradesh in the past four-and-a-half years.

Citing the bifurcation of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh under the rule of late former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Union Minister said that all the states divided during that time have been developed, as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is in the power in these states.

"Atal Bihari Vajpayee made three states - Chhattisgarh from Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand from Bihar and Uttarakhand from Uttar Pradesh. Today they are in a queue of developed states. But has development taken place in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh after state division?" Rajnath questioned while addressing a rally here for the forthcoming assembly polls.

He further questioned Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to answer why development did not take place in both the states, even when a huge amount of funds were granted from the Centre side.

The legislative assembly election in Telangana is scheduled to be held on December 7, while counting of votes will take place on December 11.

