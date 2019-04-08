Rajnath Singh: No option than to abolish Article 370, 35A if someone talks about separate PM for JK

national

Rajnath Singh

Suchetgarh: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said there will be no option with the government other than abolishing articles 370 and 35A related to special status to Jammu and Kashmir in the Constitution if "someone" talks about having a separate Prime Minister for the terrorism-affected state.

Addressing a rally, he asked the Congress to clarify its stand whether or not it supports such demands.

"If someone talks about separate prime minister for Jammu and Kashmir, we will have no option other than abolishing Article 370 and Article 35A," Singh said.

His reaction came a week after National Conference leader Omar Abdullah had said that his party will strive hard for restoring the autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir that could include having a 'Sadar-e-Riyasat' (President) and 'Wazir-e-Azam' (Prime Minister).

Singh said Congress must make it clear whether it accepts that the country should have two prime ministers.

On terrorism, the home minister said befitting reply would be given to those who take up arms.

"If someone takes up arms, we can go to whatever extent required to give them a befitting reply," Singh said.

