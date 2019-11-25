Rajnath Singh: No power can stop Ram temple construction in Ayodhya

Pandu: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said no power on Earth could get in the way of construction of a "grand" Ram temple in Ayodhya. Addressing a poll meeting here in Bishrampur assembly constituency.

Amid "Jai Shree Ram" slogans, he said, "A grand Ram temple will be built in Ayodhya and no power in the world can stop that from happening. The path for construction of thetemple has been cleared by the Supreme Court."

Talking about the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, he said, "In 1952, Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the predecessor to the BJP) had said that there cannot be two Constitutions, two prime ministers and two flags in one country. We have fulfilled his dream and lived up to the promise made in our poll manifesto."

He also said the country had sent out a clear message that it would not cower in the face of terrorism. "Rafale fighter jets are coming to India. We do not need to cross the borders now. We can use Rafale from our own territory to target terror camps across the border. That is the power India has achieved under the Narendra Modi government," he said.

