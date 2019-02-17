Rajnath Singh on Pulwama attack: Army given free hand to punish perpetrators

national

While addressing the public rally, the Union Home Minister slammed the Congress for not doing enough for the country when they were in power and asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the only the leader who can take India forward

Bhadrak (Odisha): Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday asserted "the sacrifice made by 40 CRPF in recent Pulwama attack will not go in vain" adding "the army has been given a free hand to punish the perpetrators."

"Pakistan is sponsoring these terrorist organisation. Is it helping the terror outfits to grow as they are scared of India.Â I assure that we will surely take the revenge," he added.

On Thursday, around 40 CRPF personnel were killed when their convoy was targeted by a suspected the suicide bomber of Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Mohammad in Pulwama district on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

The convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2500 CRPF personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar came under attack at around 3.15 pm at Ladhu Modi Lethpora. Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

"For the first time in 2014, after Congress, BJP became the second party to get the majority of seats in the Lok Sabha elections. Earlier, our country had unipolar politics but after Atal Bihari Vajpayee cameto power it became bi-polar," he added.

In his concluding remark, Rajnath Singh stated, "Earlier India was placed in the category of a poor country but now it is seen as the developing country. This has become possible because of our Prime Minister."

