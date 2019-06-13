Former BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rajnath Singh passes away; body donated to KGM
Former BJP Rajya Sabha MP and senior journalist Rajnath Singh 'Surya' died on Thursday morning
Former BJP Rajya Sabha MP and senior journalist Rajnath Singh 'Surya' died on Thursday morning. Singh, 82, passed away at his Gomtinagar residence, sources close to the family said. He was suffering from age-related issues. His son Sunil Singh said, "My father's body will be donated to King George Medical University in Lucknow."
Singh is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter. He was born in Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on May 8, 1937. Singh became a Rajya Sabha MP in November 1996, and retired in November 2002. He completed his MA from Gorakhpur University in 1960. While acquainted with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh since his childhood days, Singh came in contact with the then 'praant pracharak' of the Sangh, Bhaurao Devras years later and subsequently became a 'pracharak' himself.
Singh started his journalism career with the Hindusthan Samachar, a multi-lingual news agency based in Lucknow. Later, he became the bureau chief of Aaj newspaper. In 1988, he joined Dainik Jagran as assistant editor. Singh also served as the editor of Swatantra Bharat newspaper. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over Singh's death, calling it a void in journalism which would be difficult to fill.
"Rajnathji was a colossus in journalism and it is a great loss for the state and country," Adityanath said. Speaker of UP Legislative Assembly Hriday Narayan Dixit, UP BJP chief and Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey and BJP's general secretary (organisation), UP, Sunil Bansal also expressed grief over Singh's passing.
