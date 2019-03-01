Rajnath Singh: People of all religions united against terrorism

national

New Delhi: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that the people of all religions in India are united against terrorism. "In our country, people of all faiths and religions are united against terrorism," he said, while inaugurating a residential complex and office of the National Investigation Agency's (NIA).



Singh also hailed the contribution of the agency in curbing the menace of terror funding and fake currency. "We can see a strategic change in our response against terrorism in the last few years. NIA deserves special credit for the same. Among all the investigative agencies, none has as much of conviction rate as the NIA has," he said.



"Their conviction rate is 92 per cent. As compared to past, event terror funding has decreased. They have also put an effective check on fake currency," said Singh. He also informed the gathering about the Central government's decision to approve NIA's proposal of opening a research cell on terror groups.

