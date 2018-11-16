Rajnath Singh promises better roads, infrastructure in Mizoram

national

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the condition of roads in the northeastern states has worsened under the Congress rule and promised development of Mizoram if BJP comes to power in the state in the November 28 polls.

"The Congress governments had not done anything to bring about development in Mizoram and other northeastern states. The condition of roads in the states has gone from bad to worse under the Congress," Singh said in various election rallies in Mizoram.

Singh, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader, said if the BJP is voted to power, it would develop infrastructure including roads in the bordering state of Mizoram.

"Even after a decade of Congress rule, no development has taken place in Mizoram," the Home Minister said, adding the Central government would ensure amendment to the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, providing more power to the three tribal autonomous district councils of Mizoram.

Highlighting the development plans of the Modi-led central government for the North-East, Singh said: "THe government has decided to bring about a revolution to connectivity in Mizoram and other northeastern states for which an agreement has recently been signed with Japan."

He also said that a separate ministry -- Ministry for Development of North Eastern Region -- has been created for the exclusive development of the eight northeastern states.

"Prime Minister has made it compulsory for the central ministers to visit the region at least twice a month to review the progress of development projects," Singh said.

The last Congress stronghold in northeast India, Mizoram will go to polls on November 28. The votes would be counted on December 11.

