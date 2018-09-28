Rajnath Singh: Rahul Gandhi will become Ra-fail in his attempt to mislead people

national

Congress party workers wear masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and business tycoon Anil Ambani, as they pose in front of a model of a Rafale fighter jet during a protest in Mumbai. Pic/PTI

Rahul Gandhi will end up being "Ra-fail" in his endeavour to "mislead" people on the Rafale deal, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday as he took a swipe at the Congress president amid the raging political storm over the purchase of the fighter jets.

He also asked Congress leaders to advise Gandhi against using "derogatory" language to target the Prime Minister, an apparent reference to the main Opposition party chief's "chor" (thief) jibe at Narendra Modi. "It is not Rafale...It is Ra-fail (Rahul-fail)...He will be a failure. Rahul Gandhi knows the truth about the Rafale deal but is trying to mislead the people on the issue," Singh told a meeting of the Kerala state council of the BJP.

The meeting was called to ratify the appointment of P S Sreedharan Pillai as the party's new state chief. In an apparent reference to Pakistani leaders targeting Modi over the Rafale issue, Singh said, "You know the truth but knowingly or unknowingly you are talking in support of Pakistan."

Javadekar targets Gandhi over Rafale

Union minister Prakash Javadekar said on Thursday Congress President Rahul Gandhi will end up losing face in his attempt to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale deal, and raked up allegations against his brother-in-law Robert Vadra to target him.

Modi govt shunted whistleblower: Cong

The Congress alleged that the Modi government has shunted a senior official, who indicated the loss in the Rafale deal, and rewarded his boss, who overruled him, saying there were "perks of pleasing" that covered "corruption tracks." The party also accused Modi of "betraying" the nation over the deal to purchase 36 fighter jets from France.

