Rajnath Singh reviews defence corridor project of UP, Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday reviewed the defence corridor project in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

"RM Sh Rajnath Singh reviews Def Corridor project being implemented in UP and TN. UP Def Corridor, already under implementation in Korwa, Amethi will provide outsourcing opportunities to MSMEs. Another Rs 3700 cr investment in UP corridor announced. #MakeInIndiaDef," Colonel Aman Anand, Defence Spokesperson, tweeted.

"TN corridor has attracted announcement of Rs 3100 cr by public & pvt sect. Also, CODISSIA & MoD in Coimbatore implementing Def Innovation hub. RM appreciated efforts by UP & TN in implementing corridors & declaring policies and incentives for investment in the sector," he further tweeted.

