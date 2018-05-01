Rajnath Singh says, Religion a personal choice, should be free from coercion

He also said that Indian tradition takes pride in giving freedom to have, to retain and to adopt a religion or belief

Rajnath Singh/ File Pic

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that religion is a "personal choice" and it should always remain free from any "coercion or allurement". He also said that Indian tradition takes pride in giving freedom to have, to retain and to adopt a religion or belief.

He also appealed to all religious sects to act with restraint and respect everyone, stressing the need to strengthen the bonds of unity, amity and harmony in society Singh said the country's long-standing convention for openness to new ideas, tolerance towards other faiths and giving them respect was as old as Indian civilisation itself.

The home minister was speaking at a civic reception accorded to Philipose Mar Chrysostom Mar Thoma Valiya Metropolitan on his 101 birthday celebrations here.

"I have no hesitation in accepting the fact that almost every government in this country has been tolerant towards all religions and faiths. This principle of equality and tolerance for all faiths has been a part of India's character and sensibilities for thousands of years," he said.

"Religion is a personal choice and it should always remain free from any coercion or allurement".

"Unity is our strength and we must work to strengthen the bonds of unity, amity and harmony in our society", Singh said, adding the spirit of tolerance has also been enshrined in India's Constitution.

The minister said India stands united not because of one religion or some theological thought holding the political power or exercising control over the system, but because it provides space to peaceful co-existence of multiple thoughts of theologies.

The country's entire system is guided by the Constitution, which has roots in the ancient cultural traditions of the country, Singh said. Singh said Indian culture today was nothing but a long standing tradition of religious freedom, compassion and tolerance. He said the problems faced by the country had always been addressed through a unique interplay of ideas and the biggest living proof of this was the Constitution which "we all swear by and have taken a pledge to defend it".

"Therefore, we must maintain the `Sarva Dharma Sambhav' in this country and continue cementing the pillars of a united India. Unity is our strength and we all must work to strengthen the bonds of unity, amity and harmony in our society," he said.

The home minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was running a government at the Centre which firmly believes in taking every section of the society along and building a New India. The goal is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas', which means development with unity, he said. Pointing out that the dream of making India great can be realised only when people of the country are united, he said 'United we stand, Divided we fall'.

The minister also expressed concern at the increasing violence, division and hostility in the name of religion the world over, adding the ancient Indian thought of respect for all faiths is the only way of ensuring peace and harmony.

"The world today is increasingly witnessing violence, division and hostility in the name of religion. It is a cause of grave concern for us. I firmly believe that the ancient Indian thought of respect and acceptance for all faiths is the only way to ensure peace and harmony in the age of growing religious clashes and conflict," he added.

Describing Chrysostom as a 'great man who has lived his life by example', Singh said the metropolitan's life was an 'inspiration' not only to the people of Kerala or to the Christian community, but to the entire nation.

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI

