Rajnath Singh: Security forces have free hand to respond if Pakistan opens fire

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police S P Vaid addresses a press conference in Jammu. Pic/PTI
As Pakistani Rangers continued shelling on the international border in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the security forces have a free hand to respond as they deem fit if the neighbouring country continued the offensive.
Speaking at the Border Security Force's (BSF) 16th investiture ceremony function, Singh said, "We have a neighbour that does not want to correct itself. Yet, we must not fire the first bullet at our neighbour. But if it opens fire, you (security forces) have to decide what action to take. Then no one will ask why you did so."
New Delhi had on May 16, announced a ceasefire in J&K, asking security forces to halt their operations during Ramzan to help "peace loving Muslims" observe the holy month in a peaceful environment.
The minister also said that perhaps the neighbouring nation "did not want peace for some unknown reasons". According to the police, the Pakistani Rangers have been carrying out indiscriminate shelling and firing in Arnia, R S Pura and Ramgarh sectors in the Jammu and Samba districts since Monday. At least 30 BSF outposts and some two dozen border villages have been targeted.
'Ceasefire helped improve situation'
Jammu and Kashmir police chief S P Vaid said the Centre's announcement to halt anti-militancy operations during Ramzan has improved the law and order situation, especially in south Kashmir, which has lately become a hub of terrorists. The initiative, he said, served as a confidence building measure.
Lawyers suspend work to protest Pak shelling
Normal functioning of courts in the winter capital of Jammu was on Tuesday affected, as lawyers stayed away to protest heavy shelling by Pakistan along the international border and LoC, in which seven people, including an infant, died over the past week.
