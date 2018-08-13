Rajnath Singh: Situation in Kerala very serious

national

Rajnath Singh assures state govt of all support from the Centre in dealing with the flood situation

An aeriel view of a flooded locality of Aluva, in Kerala. Pics/PTI

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday made an aerial survey of two rain-ravaged districts of Kerala and said the situation was "very serious". He assured the state government of all help from the Centre to meet the challenges posed by the unprecedented floods in Kerala.

The minister was addressing affected people at a relief camp at Elanthikkara in Paravur Taluk in Ernakulam district. "Today we conducted an aerial survey of flood affected areas with the chief minister and I reached the conclusion that the situation is very serious in Kerala," he said. "And I would like to assure the state government that all sorts of support will be provided by the central government to meet the challenges," he said.



Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan interacts with the flood-affected people at a relief camp in Ernakulam

Singh was speaking in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Minister Alphons Kannanthanam, who arrived with him from Delhi, state Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan and senior state government officials.

Heavy rains lash Himachal Pradesh

Most places in Himachal Pradesh received rains since Saturday, with the weatherman forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in mid and low hills of the state for the next two days. Heavy to very heavy rains lashed Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Kangra and Una districts since Saturday with Naina Devi being the wettest in the state with 130.8 mm rains.

Many in state left homeless with no savings

Her one-story house collapsed and savings of a lifetime vanished in a flash in the rain fury that has wrecked havoc in Kerala in the past few days. Baby, in her early 50s, lost everything in a landslip and is currently lodged at a relief camp at Kalpetta.

"Everything turned upside down in a few seconds...Now, we have no house, no furniture, no utensils...what will we do...I do not know how will we live after getting out from here," says the teary-eyed woman. Baby further says the rain even washed away the books and certificates of her children. Baby is among thousands of people who had to leave their houses and seek refuge in relief camps.

60k

No. of people lodged in relief camps across 14 districts

