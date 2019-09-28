Rajnath Singh: There are some powers who want to do a Mumbai-like attack

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is going door-to-door around the world and creating content for cartoonists, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday. Speaking after commissioning the INS Khanderi submarine at the dockyard of the Mazgaon Dock Shipbuilders Limited here, he said there are some powers who want to do a Mumbai-like attack on Indian coastal regions, but "their desires will not be allowed to be fulfilled".

"Pakistan needs to understand that the Indian Navy has become much stronger with the commissioning of the Khanderi, and the government is committed to strengthen the armed forces," Singh said, adding that the navy will take strict action against those who disturb peace in the region. Attacking Khan, a day after his speech at the UN General Assembly, the minister said, "The Pakistan prime minister is going from door-to-door around the world and creating content for cartoonists."

On the submarine's commissioning, he said, "It is a matter of immense pride that India is one of the few countries which can build its own submarines."

