Rajnath Singh: Time will come when people's sentiments will have fulfilment

The products which cannot be recycled should be minimally used. Singh said that new ideas should be developed on how waste can be used in an innovative manner as was done by SDMC

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said "time will come" when people's sentiments, their desires and expectations will have fulfilment. Speaking at the inauguration of the "Waste to Wonder" Park under the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) here, he said, "mood is still not that one can participate in any programme with enthusiasm".

Singh said, he was "very assured that time will come when people's sentiments, their desires, their expectations will have fulfilment". His remarks came in the wake of Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on February 14.

Pakistan based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad had claimed responsibility for the attack. The Home Minister also paid tributes to the CRPF personnel killed and said the Swachha Bharat Mission has become a mass movement that has brought about perceptible changes among the people and resulted in targeted behavioural changes towards cleanliness and hygiene.

"We cannot imagine a Smart City without a proper waste disposal and recycling system," he said. While giving suggestions to the Municipal corporations for waste disposal, the Home Minister said that this park has set an example for others, as for the first time scrap has been used to create 'Wealth from waste'.

