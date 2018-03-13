Rajnath Singh to inaugurate international police conference on cyber crime

Indian Home Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate a two-day Asia-Pacific Regional Conference of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP)



Rajnath Singh



Indian Home Minister Rajnath Singh will on Wednesday inaugurate a two-day Asia-Pacific Regional Conference of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) here during which cyber crime, radicalisation and terrorism will be prime themes for discussion, an official statement said.

The conference "Challenges to Policing in 2020- How is Cyber Space shaping our approach to Cybercrime and Terrorism, how do we perform within it and take advantage of it" is being organised by the Asia-Pacific World Regional Office (APWRO) of the IACP in partnership with the Intelligence Bureau.

Intelligence Bureau Director Rajiv Jain, as the Chair of APWRO, is the host of the conference.

"The phenomenal growth and influence of cyber space and cyber technology have opened new challenges in the field of policing in recent times. The conference is mainly focused on holding discussions about the growing interest of various terrorist groups and radical elements in exploiting the cyberspace and its advanced technologies for their various heinous crimes and nefarious designs," a Home Ministry statement said.

The Conference will provide a platform for top-level police executives, both national and international, to discuss and understand how Cyber Space is shaping approach towards cyber-crime and terrorism and also how to take advantage of it for better policing, the statement further said.

The conference will be attended by the President, IACP, Louis M Dekmar, senior Executives of the IACP Headquarters, besides representatives from police organisations of the Asia-Pacific region, including Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Dubai, Fiji, Malaysia, Myanmar, Mongolia, Nepal, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan and Thailand.

From within India, more than 35 heads of police forces of states and union territories besides chiefs of Central Police Organisations will also participate.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will deliver the keynote address.

In all, seven panel discussions would be held on subjects of current and future interest. The panelists, comprising specialists in their respective fields, are from US, Canada and India.