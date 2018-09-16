Rajnath Singh visits AIIMS to inquire about Manohar Parrikar's health

national

Rajnath Singh. File Photo/PTI

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday visited AIIMS to inquire about the health of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer. "Also spoke to the doctors who are supervising his treatment. I pray for his good health and quick recovery," Rajnath Singh tweeted.

Parrikar, 62, was on Saturday admitted at the All India Institute for Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for treatment and examination. He has been in and out of hospitals in the US, Mumbai and Goa since February.

BJP's central observers B L Santhosh and Ram Lal are likely to arrive in Goa Sunday afternoon to take stock of the political situation and initiate a discussion with party leaders and alliance partners for a possible merger. The Parrikar-led government is ruling the state with the support of the Goa Forward Party (GFP), the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and Independents. "The central observers will meet BJP legislators and office-bearers followed by a meeting with the GFP, MGP and Independents," a senior BJP leader said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Michael Lobo, who is the deputy speaker of the Goa Assembly, had told PTI Saturday that the party emissaries would suggest to allies that they should become part of the saffron party. "A proposal will be made to the GFP and MGP, asking them to merge with the BJP.

"Our stand is very clear. We will definitely explore all possibilities but that does not mean that we will do it by compromising the ideology or the interest of Goans," All India Congress Committee secretary A Chellakumar, who is also Goa in-charge of the party, said.

"We are not in a hurry to capture power by compromising the interest of the people of Goa. The Congress is accountable to the people," he added. Chellakumar said his party was watching the developments in the state. "All our MLAs are together. We are simply watching what is going on in the ruling camp. The internal bickering has already started. The cabinet ministers have started throwing stones on each other," he said.

