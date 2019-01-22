Rajnath Singh: We expect Pakistan to reciprocate our gestures

national

The Home Minister stated that the people living in the border area are strategic assets of the nation and appealed to the BSF personnel to take care of them while doing their duties

Attari (Punjab): Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday that India wants cordial and peaceful relations with Pakistan and expects the neighbouring country to reciprocate the overtures of friendship.

Addressing people at the Attari joint check-post (JCP) after inaugurating the newly-constructed Viewers' Gallery, the Union Home Minister said that India has made repeated efforts to have good relations with Pakistan.

"India has taken many initiatives to ensure that both neighbouring countries co-exist in an atmosphere of peace and mutual trust. Even Beating the Retreat Ceremony at Attari JCP was started on India's initiative so that citizens of both countries could see the ceremony conducted by BSF and Pak Rangers together. We expect reciprocity to our repeated overtures of friendship and goodwill from Pakistan, too," Rajnath said.

Lauding the role of the Border Security Force (BSF) as the first line of defence at the country's borders, the Home Minister said that the BSF has ensured, in the last 54 years, that the borders remain secure from all types of external threats.

"The BSF has always shown its indomitable courage and spirit to overcome the problems and challenges posed before it and has retaliated to any challenge forcefully, including the recent retaliation of cross-border firing from Pakistan in the most effective manner."

