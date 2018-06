Rajneesh Duggal to play ghostbuster in Mushkil

Kunal Roy Kapoor will also be seen as a ghostbuster in the film, a project by Big Bat films

Rajneesh Duggal

Actor Rajneesh Duggal will be seen playing the role of an exorcist in supernatural thriller Mushkil. Kunal Roy Kapoor will also be seen as a ghostbuster in the film, a project by Big Bat films. It will be shot in Italy and Mumbai. It is based on life-changing events involving four Mumbai girls who travel to Greece for a vacation. They meet a local guide who takes them around but it is their visit to a historical castle that triggers an unwanted series of events.

"'Mushkil' is a fab film. We finished shooting the first schedule of the film. Shooting for a supernatural film always gives you chills and on hearing the script it was an instant yes," Rajneesh said in a statement. "For the first time, I am playing the role of an exorcist and a hypnotist, which is very intriguing and challenging. This film is sure to take the horror genre to the next level with its VFX," he added.

Ravinder Jeet Dariya, who is producing the film, said: "Whenever evil has prevailed, goodness has erased evil, however with much difficulty... The same concept is shown in the film." It also stars Pooja Bisht and Archana Shastry.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever