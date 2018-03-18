Rajneesh Gurbani puts Vidarbha on brink of Irani Cup win

Rajneesh Gurbani had RoI reeling at six for 98 in 28 overs before they recovered to 236 for six at close of play



Vidarbha ended up with a record 800 for seven before pacer Rajneesh Gurbani tore through the Rest of India batting to put the reigning Ranji champions on the cusp of securing the Irani Cup here on Saturday.

Vidarbha, who began Day Dour at 702 for five, declared at 800 for seven after Apoorv Wankhade (157 not out off 221) scored his second first-class hundred. Vidarbha's mammoth score is the highest total in Irani Cup's history.

Gurbani (4/46) then had RoI reeling at six for 98 in 28 overs before they recovered to 236 for six at close of play.

