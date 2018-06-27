Rajneish Duggal injured while playing volleyball in Bhopal

Rajneish Duggal saw some locals playing volleyball and decided to join in, but ended up hurting himself

Rajneish Duggal

Rajneish Duggal sustained a shoulder injury while playing volleyball in Bhopal recently. After wrapping up the shoot of Vinod Tiwari's Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle, the actor took off for a short break. He saw some locals indulging in the game and decided to join in, but ended up hurting himself. The actor has injured his right rotator cuff and has been advised four weeks of rest.

Meanwhile, Duggal will also be seen playing the role of an exorcist in supernatural thriller Mushkil. Kunal Roy Kapoor will also be seen as a ghostbuster in the film, a project by Big Bat films. It will be shot in Italy and Mumbai. It is based on life-changing events involving four Mumbai girls who travel to Greece for a vacation. They meet a local guide who takes them around but it is their visit to a historical castle that triggers an unwanted series of events.

"Mushkil is a fab film. We finished shooting the first schedule of the film. Shooting for a supernatural film always gives you chills and on hearing the script it was an instant yes," Rajneish said in a statement.

"For the first time, I am playing the role of an exorcist and a hypnotist, which is very intriguing and challenging. This film is sure to take the horror genre to the next level with its VFX," he added.

