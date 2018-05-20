Rajnikanth poses like a king in new Kaala poster

Thalaiva Rajnikanth's upcoming gangster movie 'Kaala' is out with another poster



Rajinikanth and Nana Patekar in the poster for Kaala

Thalaiva Rajnikanth's upcoming gangster movie Kaala is out with another poster. The poster features Rajnikanth in an amusing look, sitting on a car. Film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh revealed the poster as he wrote, "Rajinikanth, Nana Patekar and Huma Qureshi... #Kaala #KingOfDharavi [Hindi] to release on 7 June 2018... Produced by Dhanush... Directed by Pa. Ranjith."

It’s Rajinikanth versus Nana Patekar this June... Presenting the new poster of #Kaala #KingOfDharavi [Hindi]... 7 June 2018 release... Produced by Dhanush... Directed by Pa. Ranjith. pic.twitter.com/l26P7qAFJc — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 19, 2018

The main plot of Kaala revolves around the oppressed Tamils of Mumbai, and Rajinikanth will be reportedly playing the role of a don. Kaala also features Huma Qureshi, Nana Patekar and Anjali Patil in pivotal roles. Directed by Pa Ranjith and produced by Rajnikanth's son in law, Dhanush, the movie is slated to release on June 7.

