Rajpal Yadav opens up on serving time in jail: Don't want to carry the burden of the past

In November 2018, Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav was sentenced to three-month civil prison in a loan default case. Yadav was immediately taken into custody by the Delhi Police after the Delhi High Court order was pronounced.

Yadav and his wife Radha had taken loan in 2010 to make his directorial debut with Hindi film 'Ata Pata Laapata'. They have been engaged in a legal battle after Delhi-based businessman, M.G. Agarwal, owner of Murli Projects, filed a case against the couple in the High Court for failing to repay a loan of Rs 5 crore, which the actor had allegedly taken in 2010 to make his directorial debut.

And talking about serving his time in Jail, Yadav recently interacted with Times Now Digital and said, "For the past 15 years, I have not said anything in my defence. I don't think negatively. I don't know, who is negative or positive. But I know my work and where there is work, there is karma."

He continued, "I don't want to carry the burden of the past with me. Let people do what they have to do. If my work is liked, it will go ahead. It is all about life. Like every day, the sun's rays are different, so is Rajpal Yadav. He is known for his creativity and has got the love of the audience. I have got a lot of love and I am very happy."

Yadav, in his career spanning over two decades, has repeatedly worked with three filmmakers- Priyadarshan, David Dhawan, and Ram Gopal Varma. With Priyadarshan, he has worked in films like Hungama, Garam Masala, Malamaal Weekly, Chup Chup Ke, Bhagam Bhag, Dhol, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Mere Baap Pehle Aap, Billu, De Dana Dan, and Rangrezz.

With Dhawan, he has done films like Chor Machaye Shor, Ek Aur Ek Gyarah, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Partner, Do Knot Disturb, Main Tera Hero, Shaadi No. 1, and Judwaa 2. And with RGV, he has collaborated on Jungle, Darna Mana Hai, Darna Zaroori Hai, Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag, Rann, Go, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, and Main Madhuri Dixit Banna Chahti Hoon.

