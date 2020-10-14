Rajshree Thakur quits Shaadi Mubarak due to 'hectic work schedule': They didn't want to change storyline

The resumption of shooting has brought in bad news for Shaadi Mubarak fans. The show, which first aired on August 24, 2020, was supposed to be Television actress Rajshree Thakur's comeback show on TV opposite Manav Gohil. Now Rajshree has quit the show within a month's time and is been replaced by the producers overnight. The actress is said to be replaced by Rati Pandey.

While speculations were high that Rajshree decided to opt-out due to a tiff with the makers, the actress squashed such news. The actress revealed the reason in a recent interview. Speaking to The Times of India, Rajshree said, "Firstly to clarify, I never had any fight with the makers over my exit; I don't do that and I don't have that image too in the industry. We never fought over anything and everything happened on a mutual note. I had put in my papers two weeks back and had informed the producers well in advance about my exit. We sat across the tables and tried to figure out a way that this doesn't happen but we couldn't come up with a midway."

She added, "The real reason about my exit is that I was unable to cope up with the hectic schedule of working for 12 hours and 26 days in a month, especially having a three-year-old daughter at home, who otherwise was managing pretty well. But as a mother, I couldn't convince myself to be away from her for so long. Yes, I did anticipate all this before taking up the show, which was doing really well for me, but practically things were becoming really difficult for me. Since I am staying with my mom right now, the travelling time too increased. I tried to tell my side of the story to the production house, and I also suggested having more parallel tracks, but I had to be there in each and every scene which was not possible for me. The makers too didn't want to shift or change the storyline much. So in the end, I had to quit."

The report further quoted a source on Rajshree's exit, who said that the real reason was the creative difference with the production house. According to the source, she was not at all happy with the way her character was shaping up and had conveyed the same to them. Then Rajshree put in her papers and it was after her resignation that they started looking for a replacement.

Rajshree was sharing screen space with Manav Gohil in the serial. In an interview last month, Manav had talked about the bond he shares with his co-stars. "A decade back, Rajshree and I very briefly worked together for the show 'Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo' and now I am glad to be sharing the screen once again with her. There are many great actors in this show and we all make a fabulous team. At the moment, we all are very much focused on fitting into our characters but above all, we still have a lot of fun with each other on the sets," he had said.

The serial was also in the news when one of its co-stars Rajeshwari Sachdev, who plays the role of a Rajasthani housewife Kusum Kothar had tested positive for COVID-19. Her husband, actor Varun Badola had tested negative for coronavirus. After a tough battle with the virus, Rajeshwari finally defeated it and tested negative.

