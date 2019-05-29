Raju Kulkarni: Selectors should have positive approach

cricket

Kulkarni, 56, also advised parents to be prepared for injustice or politics, but pointed out that a cricketer can overcome those obstacles by putting up solid performances

Raju Kulkarni

Former India speedster Raju Kulkarni, who was chief guest at the Kalpesh Koli tournament, had a word of advice for selectors, parents and budding cricketers.

"I want to say something to the selectors... if you want to drop a player because of non-performance, drop him, but don't label him as a bad player. Every player has scope for improvement and allow him to do that. If you [selectors] have a positive approach, it will help Mumbai get a lot of good cricketers."

Kulkarni, until recently the Mumbai Cricket Association's Cricket Improvement Committee chief, urged the young cricketers to work on becoming mentally tough.

