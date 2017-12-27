Raju Shetti: Farmers' bills should be waived in case of damage to crops

Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna chief and MP Raju Shetti has said he would move two Private Member bills in Budget session of Lok Sabha next year seeking that farmers be legally protected and their bills be waived in case of a damage caused

Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna chief and MP Raju Shetti has said he would move two Private Member bills in Budget session of Lok Sabha next year seeking that farmers be legally protected and their bills be waived in case of a damage caused to their crops due to unforeseen factors. The MP also said that farmers should get 50 per cent higher MSP on crops as a statutory right.



Representational Pic

"I will move two private member bills in the Budget session of Parliament demanding that farmers be given a statutory right not to repay loans they have taken from banks and money lenders in case of an eventuality. I would also demand that farmers get 50 per cent higher MSP as a legal right," Shetti, who represents Hatkanangale Lok Sabha seat in western Maharashtra, told reporters here.

He appealed to all political parties to support the passage of bills in the interest of farmers and "show their genuine concern for farmers". The farmer leader is currently on visit of Vidarbha region in east Maharashtra. He blamed the government's import-export policy for the indebtedness of farmers. "We had discussed these two bills during 'Kisan Mukti Sansad' convened in Delhi last month wherein 180 farmer organisations from across the country took part," Shetti said.

He alleged the government failed to take any concrete action against pink bollworm infestation on crops in Vidarbha and Marathwada regions of the state. "I was expecting that the government would take some concrete decision on the paddy and cotton losses caused to farmers due to the bollworm attack, in recently-held winter session in Nagpur," he said. Shetti said there was no clarity on when the affected farmers would get the compensation announced by the state government through various agencies and concerned BT seeds companies.

"Similarly, there is no clarity whether the Central government has approved the compensation through NDRF," Shetti said. He said part of losses should be recovered from the concerned BT seeds companies and the government should put restrictions on them until losses are recovered. "We are not against technology but against faulty technology which affected farmers," the MP said. Shetti indicated launching of a massive 'Jan Andolan' (people's movement) against the "injustice meted out to farmers".

To a query on a proposal that the next monsoon session of the state legislature be conducted in Nagpur, Shetti said what matters is the serious discussions on issues of farmers. He proposed a five-week long special session for farmers in Vidarbha region. Though he didn't mention Vidarbha, Shetti supported creation of small states for welfare of regions.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go