Rajummar Rao to Patralekhaa: You make me proud. You wonder girl

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao can't stop showering love on actor girlfriend Patralekhaa on social media. He wrote, "You make me proud. You wonder girl, Patralekhaa. It doesn't happen quite often that both our posters come out on the same day (sic)." Rajkummar took to Twitter to share a poster of Patralekhaa's next, Badnaam Gali, a web show, along with a still of his film Mental Hai Kya. Wonder what she has to say about Rajkummar.

It doesn’t happen quite often that both our posters come out on the same day. You wonder girl @Patralekhaa9. You make me proud â¤ï¸ð pic.twitter.com/xTFUI8a7AR — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) April 17, 2019

Recently, Rajkummar opened up about how he fell for Patralekhaa when he appeared on an episode of talk show Starry Nights 2. Oh!. "Patralekhaa was the same girl who did the ad where the girl shows her mother a tattoo she got made on her back. That's when I realised that I had seen that ad multiple times and found that girl to be very cute. Since the moment I saw her, I fell in love with her," he said.

With the unit having finally wrapped up the shoot, mid-day lay its hands on an exclusive picture of Mental Hai Kya. The Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer is set to hit the marquee on June 21. Ever since its first look was released last March, Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut-starrer Mental Hai Kya has piqued the audience's curiosity, courtesy its offbeat treatment of the film's subject - mental illness. Initially slated for a March 29 release, the Prakash Kovelamudi-directed venture was later pushed to May, apparently at the leading lady's behest.

