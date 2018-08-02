Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid pandemonium

national

The Rajya Sabha was on Thursday adjourned for the day soon after it met post lunch amid pandemonium over the Assam NRC issue.

The Upper House was scheduled to take up a short duration discussion on the "Recent increase in MSP for Kharif crops and challenges in agriculture", to be initiated by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah.

However, the opposition raised the issue of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) as it wanted some of the MPs from Assam to speak on the issue and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to give certain clarifications instead of tabling his statement.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O'Brien demanded to know why his notice under Rule 267 had been rejected by the Chair.

Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said the House should hear from the Home Minister.

Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu agreed that the Home Minister should be asked to reply to the discussion that took place on Tuesday.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that while Amit Shah was not allowed to complete his speech, how could other MPs be heard on the issue.

Meanwhile, the Congress MPs were on their feet and TMC members trooped near the Chair's podium shouting slogans. Naidu adjourned the House for the day amid the din.

