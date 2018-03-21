Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day

Naidu asked Azad to give proper notices for discussion on these issues. Meanwhile, as the ruckus by TDP members continued, the Congress MPs too, grouped near the Chairman's podium

Barely five minutes after the Rajya Sabha assembled on Wednesday, it was adjourned for the day amid pandemonium. As soon as Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu moved to proceed with the Zero Hour, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) members rushed near the Chairman's podium, holding placards and shouting slogans.

Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, amid the din, asked the Chair to conduct the discussion on the alleged hiding of facts by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in the case of 39 missing Indians in Iraq and the dilution of the SC/ST Act.

Naidu asked Azad to give proper notices for discussion on these issues. Meanwhile, as the ruckus by TDP members continued, the Congress MPs too, grouped near the Chairman's podium. After requesting several times to the agitating members to restore order, Naidu adjourned the House for the day. This was the 13th consecutive day in the second half of the Budget session that the Rajya Sabha failed to transact any business.

