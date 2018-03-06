Rajya Sabha adjourned till 3.30 p.m.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu first adjourned the House till 11.30 a.m. and asked the party leaders to meet him in his chamber

Rajya Sabha

The Rajya Sabha was on Tuesday repeatedly disrupted and then adjourned till 3.30 p.m., amid noisy protests by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) members as well as opposition MPs. The first adjournment came minutes after the House met for the day at 11 a.m.

While the Opposition MPs have been attacking the government over several public sector banks frauds -- the latest being the Rs 12,600 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam -- the TDP, a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partner, is demanding "justice" for Andhra Pradesh in the wake of the state's bifurcation in 2014.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu first adjourned the House till 11.30 a.m. and asked the party leaders to meet him in his chamber. However, the meeting did not seem to be fruitful as the opposition MPs were on their feet and the TDP members trooped to the Chair's podium as earlier.

Naidu expressed his displeasure at the conduct of the MPs, saying he did not approve of such ways and "tactics". He again adjourned the House till 2 p.m. When the House met again the scene was no different. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel said the government was ready for a discussion on any issue and urged the members to return to their seats.

"All members who are in the well, it is my request to them... This session is important, budget has to be passed. People of this country are watching, so I would request the members, whether it is AIADMK, TDP or Congress that we are ready for debate on banking irregularities," he said. "We are ready for debate on any issue that the opposition wants to raise." As the din continued, the House was adjourned till 3.30 p.m.

