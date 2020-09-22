Search

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman to observe day-long fast in protest of unruly behaviour of MPs

Updated: 22 September, 2020 11:25 IST | IANS | New Delhi

The development comes after the Deputy Chairman served tea to the agitating MPs who have been suspended for misbehaving with him during the passing of the Farm Bills

Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh. Pic/PTI
Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh. Pic/PTI

Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh has announced that he will observe one day fast in protest of the unruly behaviour exhibited by the members on Sunday.

The development comes after the Deputy Chairman served tea to the agitating MPs who have been suspended for misbehaving with him during the passing of the Farm Bills.

The Deputy Chairman in his letter to the Chairman said that there was violent behaviour in name of democracy and chair was threatened. He said he will fast while performing his duties. The MPs are on sit in protest since Monday and have spend the entire night in Parliament premises.

The eight suspended Rajya Sabha members have been camping near the Gandhi statue singing on the grass in the high security zone, protesting their suspension after Sunday's unprecedented ruckus inside the upper house.

Asked when the protest will end, the MPs said it depends on when their suspension will be revoked. On Monday morning, Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu suspended the eight, minutes after the House met.

The eight lawmakers are Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen of Trinamool Congress, Rajeev Satav, Ripun Bora, and Syed Naseer Hussain of Congress, Sanjay Singh of Aam Aadmi Party and K.K. Ragesh and E. Kareem of Communist Party of India-Marxist.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid- day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

First Published: 22 September, 2020 11:09 IST

Tags

Rajya Sabhanational news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK