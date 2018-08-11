Rajya Sabha fails to take up Triple Talaq Bill for discussion

national

The Congress-led Opposition has been demanding that the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017 be sent to a select committee for further scrutiny

Pic for representation/AFP

The contentious Triple Talaq Bill, which criminalises the practice of instant "talaq" could not be taken up for discussion and passage on the last day of monsoon session on Friday, owing to lack of consensus among political parties on the issue.

The Congress-led Opposition has been demanding that the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017 be sent to a select committee for further scrutiny. The BJP-led government, which does not have a majority in the Upper House, had also made efforts to get the Bill cleared in the budget session.

On Friday, when the Rajya Sabha reconvened at 2:30 pm after two adjournments in the pre-lunch session, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said he has decided that the Bills "on which there is some sort of broad consensus" will be taken up for discussion and passage later in the day. Naidu also clarified that the Triple Talaq Bill will not be taken up on Friday, as a consensus has not yet been evolved on the issue.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever