Rajya Sabha panel to submit report on Ancient Monuments Bill in winter session

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday allowed its Select Committee to submit its report on The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill in the second week of the winter session of Parliament. The committee was scheduled to submit its report by August 8. BJP's Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, who heads the Select Committee, moved the motion to extend the time given for presenting the report. The motion was later adopted by the House.

The Bill was referred to the Select Committee following Opposition's demand that the proposed legislation needed closer scrutiny. The Bill was introduced in the Upper House last month by Minister of State for Culture Mahesh Sharma, but it could not be taken up as the Opposition members, including from Congress, protested and demanded it should be sent to a select committee. The demand was supported by Samajwadi Party, Left parties, DMK, RJD and others.

The Bill, that amends the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, was passed by the Lok Sabha in January this year. The Bill defines a 'prohibited area' as an area of 100 metres around a protected monument or area, but it makes a provision for the Central government to extend the prohibited area beyond 100 metres.

It does not permit construction in such prohibited areas, but the Bill amends this provision allowing construction of public works in 'prohibited areas' for public purposes.

