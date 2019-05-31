Rajyavardhan Rathore thanks Narendra Modi cabinet on Twitter after being dropped

Published: May 31, 2019, 13:13 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Sushma Swaraj, Rajyavardhan Rathore and Mahesh Sharma are among the notable omissions in the BJP-led NDA's second innings

Just a day after Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore was one of the most major exclusions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new cabinet of ministers, he took to social networking website Twitter to shower praises on PM Modi for his "vision, energy and commitment to our great nation".

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore also went on to thanks other senior BJP leaders such as Smriti Irani, Arun Jaitley and Venkaiah Naidu and said that he was honoured to serve with them.

The silver-medal winning Olympian had been handed charge of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry in the previous government and also served briefly as a Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Youth Affairs and Sports.

"It was a great privilege and honour to serve as a member of PM @narendramodi Ji's council of ministers. Every single moment spent with him was a testimony to his vision, energy and commitment to our great nation. My gratitude to PM Modi ji. Jai Hind," the retired army colonel wrote.

Sushma Swaraj, Rajyavardhan Rathore and Mahesh Sharma are among the notable omissions in the BJP-led NDA's second innings. Despite winning their seats, eight-time MP Maneka Gandhi, six-time MP Radhamohan Singh, Sharma, Jayant Sinha, Anupriya Patel, Jual Oram, Ram Kripal Yadav and Rathore lost their ministerial berths. Another key BJP leader, who did not make it to the Cabinet his time, is J P Nadda, the health minister in the first Modi dispensation. He could be the next BJP president as incumbent Amit Shah has joined the government.

There were many from Modi's previous Cabinet who either did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections or suffered defeat. Swaraj had opted out of fighting the polls due to health reasons. Others who decided not to contest were Suresh Prabhu, who held the civil aviation portfolio, Uma Bharati, the minister of drinking water and sanitation and Birender Singh, who was minister of steel. Manoj Sinha, the minister of state for railways, Alphons Kannanthanam, the minister of tourism with independent charge, and Hansraj Ahir, the minister of state for home, were among those who tasted defeat in the elections.

