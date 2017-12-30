Rajyavardhan Rathore visits Karni Singh Shooting Range

Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore today visited the Dr Karni Singh Range here and interacted with the shooters undergoing training to take feedbacks from them

Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore today visited the Dr Karni Singh Range here and interacted with the shooters undergoing training to take feedbacks from them. Rathore, himself an Olympic silver medallist marksman, posted pictures of the visit and in one of them, he was seen sitting on a mat on the floor while talking to a shooter. "Taking feedback from shooters themselves about the facility. As its regular users, they know best the improvements needed in equipment and infra," Rathore wrote on his official Twitter handle.

Yesterday, he interacted with young archers practicing at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here. "Enquired after their training. A motivated, energetic bunch of youngsters. India has lots of hope from them, and many more like them," Rathore, who won a silver in the double trap event, had tweeted.

