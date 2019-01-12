Rakesh Roshan is back home, post throat surgery

Jan 12, 2019, 12:47 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Yesterday, Rakesh Roshan was discharged from the hospital. Wife Pinkie shared a picture on Instagram

Rakesh Roshan with wife Pinky and son Hrithik Roshan

Yesterday, Rakesh Roshan was discharged from the hospital. Wife Pinkie shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, "Thank you for the love and support (sic)." Roshan underwent surgery for throat cancer.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

#leaving one home( Reliance Hospital) for another...Our home) Thankyou#to all for their love n support #take good care of yourselves #

A post shared by Pinkie Roshan (@pinkieroshan) onJan 11, 2019 at 12:58am PST

Rakesh's wife also posted: "#family#birthday #wishes#hugs#joy#happiness#surgery successful #divine grace#angels#gratitude#grandchildren#blessings in life# [sic]

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

#family#birthday #wishes#hugs#joy#happiness#surgery successful #divine grace#angels#gratitude#grandchildren#blessings in life#

A post shared by Pinkie Roshan (@pinkieroshan) onJan 10, 2019 at 6:40am PST

On January 8, Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram account to reveal to the world that his filmmaker-actor dad, Rakesh Roshan has been diagnosed with early-stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat a few weeks ago. Hrithik shared a post with his dad in the gym and wrote: "Asked my dad for a picture this morning. Knew he wouldn't miss gym on surgery day. He is probably the strongest man I know. Got diagnosed with early-stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat a few weeks ago, but he is in full spirits today as he proceeds to battle it. As a family, we are fortunate and blessed to have a leader like him [sic]."

Rakesh Roshan was operated on January 9, in the morning at a hospital in South Mumbai. Talking about his health, music director-brother Rajesh Roshan spoke to Mumbai Mirror and said, "He is better now and recovering well. We were all very tense about the surgery and the entire family was in the hospital with him. God willing, he will be up in the next three days and should be discharged from the hospital."

