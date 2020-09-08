Rakesh Roshan's granddaughter Suranika bakes a cake for his birthday celebrations

Hrithik Roshan, ex-wife Sussanne Khan, sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan, and family members came together to celebrate the 71st birthday of Rakesh Roshan on Sunday. Wife Pinkie shared pictures from the get-together and the R-shaped cake, which was made by granddaughter Suranika.

Pinkie Roshan took to her Instagram account to share photos from the celebrations and of the cake and called it the 'best cake ever'. Pinkie wrote, "@suranikashealthykitchen #suranika, we are blessed with you in our lives for the young lady you turned out to be#god bless you my granddaughter you are our joy and pride [sic]."

Sunaina's daughter runs a food delivery service, which offers healthy treats with "all the flavours, but without the guilt." Something the fitness-conscious Roshans can relish.

Hrithik Roshan also took to his Instagram account to share a picture from the celebrations and wrote, "This sunday was Dads 71st birthday. We , his family with all our idiosyncrasies ended up having a GREAT time . I think that sentence says a lot. I suspect we are all growing up. [sic]"

On the work front, according to several reports, Rakesh Roshan has been working on the script for Krrish 4, the next part in his successful superhero franchise with son Hrithik, which started with Koi... Mil Gaya (2003) and later with Krrish (2006) and Krrish 3 (2013).

