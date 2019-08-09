Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra: Kailashji is a father figure to me

bollywood

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra elated to have Kailash Satyarthi join his Mumbai screening of docu on Nobel winner

A still from The Price Of Free

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is counting the days to his special screening of the Emmy-nominated documentary on Kailash Satyarthi, The Price Of Free. The documentary, which follows the Nobel laureate and his team's journey as they rescue children caught in the web of trafficking, will be screened at a suburban venue on August 11, thus marking the fifth year of his Nobel Peace Prize win. What makes it all the more special is that the children's activist and his family will join the filmmaker at the do.

"He is my real life hero," says Mehra, adding that no words of praise can do justice to Satyarthi's continuous efforts towards the welfare of children. "Everybody knows that he is the guiding light for social change. To me, he is a father figure. I invited him to Mumbai through a common friend and I am honoured that he accepted the invitation. He will fly down to Mumbai tomorrow. After the screening, one can talk to him and be inspired to be part of the change."



Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

He is reluctant to talk about the guest list — buzz is that several stars, including Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar and Anil Kapoor, have been invited to the soiree. "It's an intimate guest list of 35 people from Bollywood and other walks of life. I will be watching the film here for the first time, sitting beside him."

