Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra on kids in slums: They endure life's starkness daily

Mere Pyare Prime Minister filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra on breaching the subject of rape with the child protagonists of his upcoming film

A sensitive topic like rape could be a precarious one to breach with children, one would assume. Yet, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra argues otherwise. "On one hand, there's a [perception] that grown-ups have of children's [understanding], on the other, there are the children who are [far more] perceptive than what we assume. They know what's going on in the world, and are more evolved than we were as kids," says the director, whose next, Mere Pyare Prime Minister, revolves around a resident of a slum, a single mother, who is raped when she goes to relieve herself in the open.

Discussing the subject of rape with them, he says, is best done with utmost honesty. "They responded to it in a mature fashion. Topics [such as these] are a taboo only [for] the upper middle class. [The less privileged] face life in its starkest form every day; they don't hide away from it," says the director, who banked on the residents of the slums to play supporting acts in his film, headlined by Anjali Patil and Om Kanojiya.



Having lived in the slums for 15 days to understand their methods, Mehra says he was particularly surprised by how clean the area is. "Also, the sense of neighbourhood is strong. Everyone is there for each other during good and bad times. The kids reminded me of my childhood, which was carefree. [Unlike today], it was not about school, marks, swimming classes, math classes and more. I'm not saying these kids don't study. These are bright. But, they strike a balance. You can see that they will be able to take care of their life, if given an opportunity and a level playing field. There is a lot of potential within them that is waiting to be unleashed."

With reports suggesting that he is set to explore a subject than hinges on matters that the young generation faces today, we ask him about the topics that pique his curiosity. "It's important [to tell them] that studies doesn't [guarantee] a degree or job security. [Childhood] is a phase where one imbibes things. Putting youngsters under peer, parental or societal pressure, is crazy."

