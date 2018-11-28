Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra: There should be no regional stars, but only Indian stars

bollywood

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra even said that if India does not change its mindset, then Hollywood 'will walk over us'.

Bollywood director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, who attended the 49th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) said that there should be no such thing as regional film stars, but only Indian film stars.

Speaking to the media, the director of Farhan Akhtar starrer Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, he said, "If there is a star from South India, he is as good an actor, he should be a star in North India also. It would be possible if cross-cultural films and films in several languages are made."

Appreciating IFFI, he said that it is the 'world's most important festival because India is represented here in the correct manner.'

He even urged the concerned authorities to follow the footsteps of IFFI, adding that 'theatre with four to five screens should be opened' where 'films from different destinations' can be showcased.

The 49th edition of the IFFI festival will showcase 212 films, including 16 Oscar-nominated films, from over 68 countries. In this edition, Israel is the country of focus. Ten films will be showcased in collaboration with the Consulate General of Israel in Mumbai. The opening film for this section is 'The Other Story' directed by Avi Nesher. A special presentation of Tunisian films will also be showcased.

A special package for visually impaired children will also be organised with special screenings with the aid of audio description. The festival will even showcase 'Sholay' and 'Hichki' under this section.

