Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Mere Pyare Prime Minister to release on March 8, 2019

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, who has explored stories that are rooted in the country in his previous films such as Rang De Basanti and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, will now focus on the issue of open defecation and sanitation problems in the country with Mere Pyare Prime Minister. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra took to his twitter sharing the new poster along with the release date.

The director tweeted saying, "Date: 8th March 2019 Arzi to, Mere Pyare Prime Minister".

Mere Pyare Prime Minister revolves around four kids living in a Mumbai slum. One of them wants to build a toilet for his single mother and makes an appeal to the Prime Minister. The film is shot at real locations in Mumbai and highlights a unique mother-son relationship. It stars the National award-winning actress Anjali Patil in the role of a young mother.

The music of the film is given by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and lyrics by Gulzar.

